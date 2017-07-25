Russian citizen arrested in Latvia for launching drone in front of Defense Ministry

Press review: Malorossiya as an EU taboo and Moldova’s animosity to Russian peacekeepersPress Review July 25, 13:00
RIGA, July 25. /TASS/. A Russian citizen has been arrested in Riga for launching an unmanned aerial vehicle in front of Latvia’s Defense Ministry, the republic’s National Armed Forces (NAF) reported on Tuesday.
"On July 19, 2017, after 22:00 (the same time as Moscow’s), military police detained a Russian citizen for launching an unmanned aerial vehicles over the Defense Ministry. The operator of the unmanned aerial vehicle was sent over to the State Police," the NAF reported.
TASS has not obtained any information from Russia’s Embassy to Latvia yet.
At the beginning of this month, Latvia’s authorities approved amendments to the rules banning drones from moving around the country’s Defense Ministry at a 50 meter distance and closer. Besides, according to the earlier adopted amendments on the aviation law, unmanned aerial vehicles are banned from approaching military facilities closer than 500 meters if this flight was not coordinated with the NAF. The NAF commander or a person representing him can take decisions on compulsory landing or destruction of drones if they fly over military facilities or are found in restricted areas.