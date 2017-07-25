Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian citizen arrested in Latvia for launching drone in front of Defense Ministry

World
July 25, 12:41 UTC+3 RIGA

Earlier, Latvia’s authorities approved amendments to the rules banning drones from moving around the country’s Defense Ministry at a 50 meter distance and closer

Share
1 pages in this article

RIGA, July 25. /TASS/. A Russian citizen has been arrested in Riga for launching an unmanned aerial vehicle in front of Latvia’s Defense Ministry, the republic’s National Armed Forces (NAF) reported on Tuesday.

Read also
Adazi military base in Latvia

Latvian court hears case against Russians charged with trespassing on military base

"On July 19, 2017, after 22:00 (the same time as Moscow’s), military police detained a Russian citizen for launching an unmanned aerial vehicles over the Defense Ministry. The operator of the unmanned aerial vehicle was sent over to the State Police," the NAF reported.

TASS has not obtained any information from Russia’s Embassy to Latvia yet.

At the beginning of this month, Latvia’s authorities approved amendments to the rules banning drones from moving around the country’s Defense Ministry at a 50 meter distance and closer. Besides, according to the earlier adopted amendments on the aviation law, unmanned aerial vehicles are banned from approaching military facilities closer than 500 meters if this flight was not coordinated with the NAF. The NAF commander or a person representing him can take decisions on compulsory landing or destruction of drones if they fly over military facilities or are found in restricted areas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Malorossiya as an EU taboo and Moldova’s animosity to Russian peacekeepers
2
Lithuania keeps informing NATO allies of Russia-China naval drills in Baltic Sea
3
Russian-Syrian checkpoint opens in Eastern Goutha de-escalation zone
4
Russian citizen arrested in Latvia for launching drone in front of Defense Ministry
5
Ukrainian citizen sentenced to community service for wearing St. George ribbon
6
Poll reveals most Russians familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses support its ban
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама