Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finnish president praises dialogue with Putin as ‘clear and frank’

World
July 24, 15:12 UTC+3 HELSINKI
Share
1 pages in this article

HELSINKI, July 24. /TASS/. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto says his dialogue with the Russian president is direct and clear, and there aren’t any topics they could not discuss.

"We have met many times, and thanks to these meetings our communication has become rather clear and frank. We can discuss anything," the Finnish president said in an interview with First Deputy Director General of TASS, Mikhail Gusman ahead of a visit to Finland by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read also
Former Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb

Former Finnish PM points to signs of improvement in Russia-West relations

"This time bilateral relations will certainly shift to center-stage, we have seen slight upsurge for the better in the economies of both Russia and Finland," the president said referring to President Putin’s visit due on July 27.

"This means more activity in the economic sector. I will also be curious to learn from President Putin his view on global developments, as a host of events that take place these days," Sauli Niinisto said.

The Finnish president sees "cooperation between ordinary people" among the major spheres of cooperation between the two countries.

"Annually, we fix millions of border crossings. A lot of Russian tourists are again visiting Finland, and their numbers keep growing. And I know that many Finns also like to visit Russia - they visit St. Petersburg, Karelia, go on shopping tours and travel to many places of interest. And in my opinion this cooperation is the most important," he explained.

"But of course we have active relations in the economic sector - well-established mutual trade, and also political contacts, and this is important," the Finnish leader noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russian army takes aim at jihadi SUVs and Trump handcuffed by new sanctions
2
Large-scale combat readiness check kicks off in East Siberia
3
Kremlin waiting for Washington to word clear position on further anti-Russian sanctions
4
MAKS-2017 airshow yields contracts to over $6bln - Russian ministry of industry and trade
5
Russia, EU discuss joint energy projects
6
Kyrgyzstan was threatened with missiles for hosting US airbase, president says
7
Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Sea Cup-2017
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама