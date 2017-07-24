Kyrgyz president guarantees honest presidential election

CHOLPON-ATA /KYRGYZSTAN/, July 24. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev guarantees honest presidential election in the country due in October, as well as peace transfer of power.

"This is my last summer news conference, the election is due in two and a half months, thus I am not sure whether my news conference, which I usually organized around December 1, will ever take place," he told a news conference on Monday, adding the six years of presidency were a long term for him.

"Over this time, my health got affected, as every problem I used to take with my heart," he told reporters. "Unfortunately, I have not managed some tasks, like, for example the border delimitation, but I guarantee the upcoming election will be honest and open."

"Above all, I guarantee the peaceful transfer of power," the president said, adding he would accept any results of the election.

The presidential election in Kyrgyzstan is due on October 15. The current president is not running for the office this time.