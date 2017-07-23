Three killed in Omsk road accident

OMSK, July 23. /TASS/. Three people died in a clash of two cars and a truck in the Omsk region, a two-year-old girl was taken to hospital, the local police told TASS on Sunday.

"A driver of a VAZ-2114 drove into the opposite lane, where the car crashed into a Volvo heavy truck, which in its turn collided with a Ford," the police said. "Drivers of VAZ and driver and passenger from the Ford car died on the spot, the two-year-old injured passenger from the Ford car was taken to hospital."

The police received information on the accident on Saturday night. The collision was on the road connecting Tyumen and Omsk. The killed driver and passenger of the Ford car were husband and wife, and the girl taken to hospital - is their daughter.