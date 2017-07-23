Joseph Dunford says Russia most military capable country of those posing threat to US

Joseph Dunford says Russia most military capable country of those posing threat to USWorld July 23, 4:57
Russia’s US envoy Kislyak steps down, his deputy to act as Charg d'Affaires ad interimRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 23, 1:33
Putin greets KamAZ-Master team - winner of Silk Way RallySport July 22, 15:20
Agreements on East Ghouta zone in Syria signed - Defense MinistryWorld July 22, 14:20
PAK FA offers practically unlimited opportunities to pilot - commanderMilitary & Defense July 22, 11:29
Ukraine's National Broadcasting Board issues fine to Public Radio for 0% Urkainian songsWorld July 22, 5:39
Femen movement activists faces 5 years in jail for trying to frustrate summit meetingWorld July 22, 4:38
Russian Deputy PM dismisses allegations he will arrive in Moldova on warplaneRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 22, 2:46
Russian top diplomat shares his impressions from meeting with US leaderRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 21, 20:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, United States Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford believes that Russia has the greatest military potential among all the states that pose a threat to Washington. He said this on Saturday during a speech at a security forum in the US Aspen, Colorado. Dunford's speech was broadcast on the conference website.
Dunford came up with the statement that Russia is the greatest threat "from a state actor perspective" the US faces. He also named North Korea, Iran and China among other challenges.
The general stressed that among these countries, Russia is "most military capable country."
"I think from aggregate capacity and capability perspective Russia is the most capable state actor that we face," he said.
Dunford also stressed that the United States does not have the ability to "single out only one of the threats." He pointed out that North Korea is the US’ number one challenge "from sense of urgency perspective.".