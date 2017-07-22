Back to Main page
Agreements on East Ghouta zone in Syria signed - Defense Ministry

World
July 22, 14:20 UTC+3

The first humanitarian convoy to the de-escalation zone and evacuation of the injured are due within days, added the Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The agreements on functioning of the East Ghouta de-escalation zone in Syria were signed after talks between the Russian military and the Syrian opposition in Cairo, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"After the talks in Cairo (The [Arab] Republic of Egypt) between representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Syrian opposition with the mediation of the Egyptian side, in development of the Astana accords, the parties signed agreements on functioning of the East Ghouta (Damascus, Syria) de-escalation zone", the ministry said. "The documents fix borders of the de-escalation zone, locations and authorities of the forces observing the de-escalation, as well as routes for delivery of humanitarian aid and for free movement of the civilians."

"The first humanitarian convoy to the de-escalation zone and evacuation of the injured are due within days," the Defense Ministry added.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
