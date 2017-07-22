Ukraine's National Broadcasting Board issues fine to Public Radio for 0% Urkainian songs

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. Ukraine's National Broadcasting Board has issued fines to two radio stations, the Public Radio and Bukovinskaya Volna for the registered encroachments on the law stipulating the percentage of songs in the Ukrainian language on the air.

"The norms of law stipulate that the broadcasters (...) whould ensure the percentage of songs in the state language in the amount of no less than 25% of the total amount of songs broadcast during the day and no less than 25 fo the total number of songs broadcast in each lapse of time from 07:00 hours through 14:00 hours and from 15:00 hours through 22:00 hours," the press service of the broadcasting board said.

It said the experts of the board checked compliance with the language quotas on the air on April 2, 2017. They established that the Public Radio did not put on air a single song in Ukrainian from 15:00 hours through 22:00 hours. The percentage of Ukrainian sogns in the same time bracket totaled 24.7% on Bukovinskaya Volna radio a violation for which it will have to pay and equivalent of $ 170.

Verkhovna Rada national parliament passed a bill on language quotas for broadcasters on June 16, 2016. It took legal effect in November of the same year. The share of songs in the national language should eventually reach no less than 35% of the total time allotted by broadcasters for music.

Also, TV channels and radio stations should provide no less than 60% of all the newscasts, analysis and entertainment shows in Ukrainian.

The law envisions a stage-by-stage pattern of introduction.