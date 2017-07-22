Femen movement activists faces 5 years in jail for trying to frustrate summit meeting

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. Anjelina Dias de Quintas, the activist of the movement Femen who was detained on Friday after appearing half-naked at the summit meeting between the visiting Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, faces from two to five years in jail, her lawyer Yaroslav Yatsenko wrote in Facebook.

"They are accusing her of an offense under Clause 3 of Articl 296 of the Criminal Code (hooliganism)," Yatsenko wrote. She will spend the night in a detention center in Kosogorny Pereulok and the Pechersky district court will appoint a pretrial measure for her on Saturday.

The clause says that acts of hooliganism bring on imprisonment of two to five years if they are committed by individuals with previous convictions for hooliganlism or if they involved resistance to a representative of state power of a public representative who performed the duties of a guardian of public law and order.

On Friday, several minutes after the start of a ceremony where Presidents Poroshenko and Lukashenko were signing a number of inter-state agreements a half-naked woman began to shout 'Live on, Belarus', The same slogan was written on her chest. The guards escorted her out of the hall immediately. It turned out later she was a Femen activist.

Femen is a non-registered female movement based in Ukraine. It emerged in 2008 and gained notoriety because of provocative actions, which their participants describe as 'radical exhibitionism'. Femen have held most of their actions in Kiev but also near the Cathedral of the Savior in Moscow and during a mass in Notre Dame de Paris.

Destruction of the Cross of Obeisance in downtown Kiev became one of the movement's most resounding actions.

Also, the Femen activists have a number of politically motivated actions on their record, like protests against prostitution and rallying for legalization of same-sex marriages.