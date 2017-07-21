Crimean border guards rescue drowning Ukrainian who swam from Ukraine to Turkey

This week in photos: Putin’s binoculars, Macron's hug and Berlin’s welcome for UK heirsSociety & Culture July 21, 17:43
Putin discloses his code name at intelligence schoolSociety & Culture July 21, 17:39
Putin says life, love and freedom are his core valuesSociety & Culture July 21, 17:06
Crimean border guards rescue drowning Ukrainian who swam from Ukraine to TurkeyWorld July 21, 16:59
Putin doesn't rule out running in 2018 presidential raceRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 21, 16:56
Russian Helicopters deliver Mi-171E convertible helicopter to PakistanMilitary & Defense July 21, 16:50
Putin confesses he doesn’t use social networksSociety & Culture July 21, 16:44
Siemens examining all Russian partners for compliance with export standardsBusiness & Economy July 21, 16:36
Kremlin spokesman calls sale of alleged Putin’s watch for 1 mln euro ‘successful trick’Society & Culture July 21, 16:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Guards from the Crimean Border Department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have saved a drowning Ukrainian who was swimming on a trimaran from Ukraine to Turkey.
The FSB Center for Public Relations told TASS that "after receiving a signal that an unidentified vessel was in distress in the Karkinitsky Bay of the Black Sea, the Izumrud border patrol ship was deployed to the wreck site. Twelve miles to the south-west of the Tarkhankut Cape, an overturned Fortuna X-44 trimaran and a rescue raft carrying a Ukrainian were found.
"During the rescue operation, he person was lifted on board and provided first aid," the FSB Center for Public Relations reported. "The man explained that he was keen on extreme sports and was making a sea trip from Ukraine to Turkey, but lost direction because of the confused sea, so the vessel overturned." After reaching the shore, he returned to Ukraine according to the established procedure.