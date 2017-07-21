Crimean border guards rescue drowning Ukrainian who swam from Ukraine to Turkey

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Guards from the Crimean Border Department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have saved a drowning Ukrainian who was swimming on a trimaran from Ukraine to Turkey.

The FSB Center for Public Relations told TASS that "after receiving a signal that an unidentified vessel was in distress in the Karkinitsky Bay of the Black Sea, the Izumrud border patrol ship was deployed to the wreck site. Twelve miles to the south-west of the Tarkhankut Cape, an overturned Fortuna X-44 trimaran and a rescue raft carrying a Ukrainian were found.

"During the rescue operation, he person was lifted on board and provided first aid," the FSB Center for Public Relations reported. "The man explained that he was keen on extreme sports and was making a sea trip from Ukraine to Turkey, but lost direction because of the confused sea, so the vessel overturned." After reaching the shore, he returned to Ukraine according to the established procedure.