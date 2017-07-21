Media: Casualties reported on Greek island following earthquake in Aegean Sea

ANKARA, July 21. /TASS/. A Turk and a Swede have died in the earthquake in the Aegean Sea, Greece, the Haberturk television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, a 30-year-old Turk and a 20-year-old Swede died on the island of Kos during the earthquake and more than 120 people were wounded, five of them in critical condition.