Earthquake of 6.7 magnitude hits off Turkey’s western coast - seismological center

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. A 6.7 magnitude earthquake was registered near the Turkish western coast in the Aegean Sea, according to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The EMSC reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was registered at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and only 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) away from the nearest city of Bodrum, which is a popular resort for tourists with a population of over 36, 400.
The seismological center reported initially that the quake was measured at the level of 6.6 magnitude, but later adjusted the figure to 6.7.
There has been no information as of yet regarding possible casualties or damages to infrastructure inflicted by the reported earthquake.