Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yerevan in talks with Moscow on new loan to buy Russian weapons

World
July 20, 2:53 UTC+3 YEREVAN

According to the Armenian finance minister, his country is having such talks only with Russia from among other countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization

Share
1 pages in this article

YEREVAN, July 19. /TASS/. Armenia is in talks with Russia on a new loan to buy Russian-made weapons, Armenian Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan said on Wednesday.

"Discussion of the issue of a new defense-related loan started with Russia this year and will go along for quite a time," he said, adding that the two countries had earlier reached a top-level agreement on buying Russian-made defense-related products at Russia’s domestic prices. "As a strategic partner, Russia agreed. Negotiations are now underway," he noted.

According to the Armenian finance minister, his country is having such talks only with Russia from among other countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). "We are also discussing how to avoid problems linked with the loan repayment," Aramyan said.

In his words, Armenia has not yet completely used the first export loan of 200 million U.S. dollars meant to buy Russia-made defense-related products. "We have 30 million U.S. dollars left," he said.

The two countries signed an agreement on that loan on June 25, 2015. It came into effect on February 10, 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
2
Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development
3
German Cabinet voices concern over ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in Russia
4
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
5
Russia’s new Soyuz-5 rocket fit for tight competition on global space launch market
6
Kremlin baffled by media reports about Putin-Trump undisclosed meeting
7
Free train tickets in Russia to be available to 2018 FIFA World Cup fans as of December
TOP STORIES
Реклама