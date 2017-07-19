Back to Main page
Four children die in road accident in Russia’s Kursk region

World
July 19, 22:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to preliminary reports, 13 more have been injured

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Five people, with four children among them, have been killed and 13 more injured in a road accident in the Russian southwestern Kursk region, regional police told TASS on Wednesday.

"Now we can say exactly that five people, including four children, have died in the accident. According to preliminary reports, 13 more have been injured. More information will follow," the press service said.

Earlier, a source with emergency situations services said that the accident took place near the village of Schetinka on the Kursk-Zolotukhino motorway.

