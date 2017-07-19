Prominent Serbian filmmaker to study Crimea’s attractions for potential movie locations

SIMFEROPOL, July 19. /TASS/. Renowned Serbian director and musician Emir Kusturica will study Crimea’s attractions for the possible shooting of a new film during his visit to the Black Sea Peninsula where he is to put on a concert, the event’s organizers, the Inconcert agency, informed TASS on Wednesday.

"During his first visit to Crimea, Emir Kusturica will have a look at the locations that could be of interest to him for his new movie," the agency said in a statement. "We would like Crimea to be featured in the cult director’s movies. We took the initiative and offered Emir Kusturica to see some filming locations, and he agreed."

Earlier reports said that Kusturica and his folk and rock band The No Smoking Orchestra will give a concert in Yalta, Crimea, on July 23. The musicians are expected to perform favorites from Kusturica’s well-known movies, such as "Black Cat, White Cat", "Life is a Miracle," "Time of the Gypsies," "Arizona Dream" and "Promise Me This."

According to the Inconcert agency, the musician is "getting ready for a special meeting." "He is planning to pay attention to all his fans. Right after the musical part of the event the filmmaker will speak about his films and plans for the future," the organizers noted.

Emir Kusturica is a Serbian director whose works have earned him a Golden Palm at the Cannes, a Silver Bear from the Berlin Film Festival and a Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival. In addition, Kusturica plays the guitar in The No Smoking Orchestra.