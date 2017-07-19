Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Prominent Serbian filmmaker to study Crimea’s attractions for potential movie locations

World
July 19, 16:37 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Earlier reports said that Kusturica and his folk and rock band The No Smoking Orchestra will give a concert in Yalta, Crimea, on July 23

Share
1 pages in this article
Serbian film director Emir Kusturica

Serbian film director Emir Kusturica

© AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic

SIMFEROPOL, July 19. /TASS/. Renowned Serbian director and musician Emir Kusturica will study Crimea’s attractions for the possible shooting of a new film during his visit to the Black Sea Peninsula where he is to put on a concert, the event’s organizers, the Inconcert agency, informed TASS on Wednesday.

"During his first visit to Crimea, Emir Kusturica will have a look at the locations that could be of interest to him for his new movie," the agency said in a statement. "We would like Crimea to be featured in the cult director’s movies. We took the initiative and offered Emir Kusturica to see some filming locations, and he agreed."

Read also

Renowned Serbian film director Kusturica looking to wrap up acting career

Earlier reports said that Kusturica and his folk and rock band The No Smoking Orchestra will give a concert in Yalta, Crimea, on July 23. The musicians are expected to perform favorites from Kusturica’s well-known movies, such as "Black Cat, White Cat", "Life is a Miracle," "Time of the Gypsies," "Arizona Dream" and "Promise Me This."

According to the Inconcert agency, the musician is "getting ready for a special meeting." "He is planning to pay attention to all his fans. Right after the musical part of the event the filmmaker will speak about his films and plans for the future," the organizers noted.

Emir Kusturica is a Serbian director whose works have earned him a Golden Palm at the Cannes, a Silver Bear from the Berlin Film Festival and a Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival. In addition, Kusturica plays the guitar in The No Smoking Orchestra.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US State Department voices concerns over ‘Little Russia’ project
2
Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow
3
Russian filmmaker: ‘We are witnessing a dictatorship of political correctness in Europe’
4
German Cabinet voices concern over ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses activities in Russia
5
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
6
Lavrov slams EU’s ‘absurd’ bid to tie better dialogue with Russia to fulfilling Minsk deal
7
Trump blasts media reports on his ‘secret’ meeting with Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама