Swiss diplomat appointed OSCE chief

Lokomotiv FC chief: Brazil’s striker Ari submits documents for Russian citizenshipSport July 18, 15:52
Putin says $1 bln may be spent to prop up Russia's civil aviation in 2017Business & Economy July 18, 15:51
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in RussiaWorld July 18, 15:22
Flying lab to test new engine for Russian transport aircraftBusiness & Economy July 18, 14:59
Moscow Metro puts on ‘underground screening’ of Game of Thrones new season’s first episodeSociety & Culture July 18, 14:21
Putin welcomes MAKS airshow as venue to promote Russian aircraft on global marketsMilitary & Defense July 18, 14:11
Senior official says MC-21 and SSJ-100 will be upgradedMilitary & Defense July 18, 13:48
New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshowBusiness & Economy July 18, 13:45
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with ShannonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 18, 13:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VIENNA, July 18. /TASS/. Switzerland’s former Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger has been appointed OSCE Secretary-General, the organization’s headquarters in Vienna reported on Tuesday.
It noted that July 18 marked the end of the so-called silence procedure after the OSCE Permanent Council agreed on a single candidate on July 12, appointed Greminger as the nominee to this post and asked the OSCE foreign ministers to endorse the candidate during the five-day silence procedure.
The appointment came into force, since there were no objections from the foreign ministers before the deadline set for July 18.