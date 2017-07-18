Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Swiss diplomat appointed OSCE chief

World
July 18, 15:55 UTC+3 VIENNA
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Lavrov slams OSCE for being prone to 'inertia to usurp key security decisions'

VIENNA, July 18. /TASS/. Switzerland’s former Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger has been appointed OSCE Secretary-General, the organization’s headquarters in Vienna reported on Tuesday.

It noted that July 18 marked the end of the so-called silence procedure after the OSCE Permanent Council agreed on a single candidate on July 12, appointed Greminger as the nominee to this post and asked the OSCE foreign ministers to endorse the candidate during the five-day silence procedure.

The appointment came into force, since there were no objections from the foreign ministers before the deadline set for July 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
2
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
3
EU’s diplomatic service stands up for rights of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
4
Dozens of ships, aircraft to partake in Russian-Chinese Baltic Sea exercises
5
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jets engage in mock dogfight at MAKS airshow
6
New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshow
7
Putin says $1 bln may be spent to prop up Russia's civil aviation in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама