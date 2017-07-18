Back to Main page
All news
No damage to Kamchatka settlements from quake in Bering Sea

World
July 18, 8:28 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 18. /TASS/. A major quake in the Bering Sea on Tuesday has not caused damage to settlements of the Russian Kamchatka region, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations’ regional office reports.

Read also

Scientists suggest forecasting volcanic eruptions by tracking deep-focus earthquakes

"Emergency teams have ended work to examine buildings and constructions in the settlements of the Kamchatka region where the quake that occurred in the afternoon of July 18 was felt," the press service said. "No casualties or destruction were reported in the quake," it added.

A 7-magnitude quake was registered in the Bering Sea on Tuesday morning, 300 kilometers southeast of Nikolskoye settlement on Bering Island, according to specified data. The distance from the coastal line was 225 kilometers. The epicenter was at a depth of six kilometers.

Earth tremors were felt in regional center Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and several other local settlements of the Kamchatka peninsula. A tsunami wave about 50 centimeters high was expected to reach the coast. Tsunami advisories were later lifted.

