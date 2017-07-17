Collar with Gonets satellite transmitter saves deer from death in tundra

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. A collar with the Gonets satellite transmitter has helped to save a group of deer from death in tundra, Gonets Deputy Director for Operations Alexander Neretin said on Monday at the Eurasian Aerospace Congress.

"An experiment is underway now: collars are being put on deer in the Yamalo-Nenetsk Region, because brood animals are very expensive. Collars are put on when the heard goes to grass. It is hard to monitor their movements beyond communities. A collar has helped to save a fawn," he told.

"Two deer were registered to have lagged behind the herd, and they wouldn’t have survived alone. The owner drove to them. It turned out that a fawn had been born, and they couldn’t move anywhere until it got stronger. So, one deer was added to the herd, whereas [without the Gonets satellite transmitter] there would be two deer less," Neretin said.

Gonets is the only Russian low-orbit mobile satellite communication system that operates through nine satellites. It is used for global information exchange with mobile and fixed units, as well as the organization of retransmission channels for different purposes. In particular, this system transmits the GLONASS coordinate data from a mobile unit to distant monitoring and communication centers wherever the subscriber’s location may be.

The Gonets-D1M multi-purpose system provides mobile jam-protected communication and data transmission to distant and hard-to-reach areas, including the Extreme North. The system is also used for industrial, transport and environmental monitoring. Other functions of the satellites include transmission of navigation information in areas not covered by the GSM network.