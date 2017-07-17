China welcomes South Korea’s proposal to hold talks with Pyongyang

BEIJING, July 17. /TASS/. China’s government hails a proposal of South Korea for North Korea to hold talks involving representatives of defense ministries to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang told reporters on Monday.

"The Chinese government has always adhered to a stance that improving relations between the two countries (North and South Korea) is in line with their fundamental principles and also contributes to calm and improving situation on the Korean Peninsula," the diplomat said. This initiative is for the benefit of regional peace and development, he noted.

"We hope that both sides will move in a positive direction to create conditions for breaking the deadlock and resuming dialogue and talks," the spokesman stressed. "We also hope that the international community will understand and support constructive efforts of both parties. China will provide the necessary assistance," he said.

South Korea offered North Korea to hold talks on the settlement of the ongoing disputes at a level of defense ministers of both countries in the border village of Panmunjom on July 21, Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Monday.

The South Korean side also suggested arranging Red Cross consultations at the site on August. Last time Seoul and Pyongyang held intergovernmental talks in late 2015.