Venezuelans vote in national referendum against convening Constitutional Assembly

Monument to Russia’s last Emperor Nicholas II and Crown Prince Alexis unveiled in SiberiaSociety & Culture July 17, 8:40
Venezuelans vote in national referendum against convening Constitutional AssemblyWorld July 17, 8:00
UEFA extends condolences in wake of fatal stampede at stadium in SenegalSport July 17, 7:05
South Korea proposes North to hold talks at defense ministers’ levelWorld July 17, 4:46
Thirty flights delayed at Moscow airportsSociety & Culture July 17, 3:42
Russia expects problems with Georgian Airways flights to be solved within weekWorld July 16, 14:02
French president praises talks with Putin for making headway on SyriaWorld July 16, 12:01
Russia’s Vesnina, Makarova win 2017 Wimbledon title in ladies’ pairs finalSport July 16, 2:08
Russian woman injured in Hurghada knife attack fought back - embassyWorld July 15, 22:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Over 98% of Venezuelans, who voted in the people’s referendum organized by political opposition, spoke against convening the Constitutional Assembly, according to data provided by a commission of principals from the country’s leading universities.
According to the commission of university principals, who acted as guarantors of the plebiscite, over 7.18 million people voted in the referendum in Venezuela, which has a population of some 31.1 million (according to 2015 census).
The people were proposed to answer three questions: (1) Do you reject and ignore the realisation of a Constituent Assembly proposed by (President) Nicolas Maduro without the prior approval of the Venezuelan people? (2) Do you demand that the National Armed Forces and all public officials obey and defend the Constitution of 1999 and support the decisions of the National Assembly? (3) Do you approve the renewal of public powers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, and the holding of free and transparent elections, as well as the formation of a government of national unity to restore constitutional order?
Since early April, Venezuela has been embroiled in large-scale protests organized by the opposition. Protests were provoked by the Supreme Court’s ruling expanding Maduro’s authority and restricting the competences of the opposition-controlled parliament. Over this period, some 90 people have been killed, about 1,500 have been injured and several thousands have been arrested.