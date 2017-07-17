South Korea proposes North to hold talks at defense ministers’ level

South Korea proposes North to hold talks at defense ministers’ levelWorld July 17, 4:46
MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. South Korea proposed North Korea to hold talks on the settlement of the ongoing disputes at a level of defense ministers of both countries in the border village of Panmunjom on July 21, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
The agency reported citing the Defense Ministry that "Its aim is to halt ‘all acts of hostility’ near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) that bisects the two Koreas."
The proposed venue for the inter-Korean military talks on Friday is Tongilgak in a North Korean building located in the truce village of Panmunjom.
Yonhap added that Seoul also offered Pyongyang to restore Red Cross talks in order to resume family reunions ahead of the Chuseok holiday in early October.