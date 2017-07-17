Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Korea proposes North to hold talks at defense ministers’ level

World
July 17, 4:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Seoul also offered Pyongyang to restore Red Cross talks in order to resume family reunions

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. South Korea proposed North Korea to hold talks on the settlement of the ongoing disputes at a level of defense ministers of both countries in the border village of Panmunjom on July 21, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The agency reported citing the Defense Ministry that "Its aim is to halt ‘all acts of hostility’ near the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) that bisects the two Koreas."

The proposed venue for the inter-Korean military talks on Friday is Tongilgak in a North Korean building located in the truce village of Panmunjom.

Yonhap added that Seoul also offered Pyongyang to restore Red Cross talks in order to resume family reunions ahead of the Chuseok holiday in early October.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian space agency to start preparations for flight to Mars
2
SpaceX set to ‘swallow up’ Russia’s share on global space launch market
3
South Korea proposes North to hold talks at defense ministers’ level
4
Thirty flights delayed at Moscow airports
5
Kremlin says sanctions against Kaspersky company are politically motivated
6
Russia may start exporting advanced MiG-35 fighter jet in couple of years
7
Troops from 29 countries to participate in Army-2017 Games
TOP STORIES
Реклама