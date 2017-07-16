Second suspect in murder of Russian tourist in Abkhazia surrenders to authorities

Russia expects problems with Georgian Airways flights to be solved within weekWorld July 16, 14:02
French president praises talks with Putin for making headway on SyriaWorld July 16, 12:01
Russia’s Vesnina, Makarova win 2017 Wimbledon title in ladies’ pairs finalSport July 16, 2:08
Russian woman injured in Hurghada knife attack fought back - embassyWorld July 15, 22:58
Russia’s embassy: no evidence for Russia-backed hackers’ attacks on UK grid in The TimesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 20:47
Talks on de-escalation zones positively affect opposition’s mood in Geneva — Russian envoyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 13:17
Chechnya’s leader says Washington conducting anti-Russian policiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 15, 5:25
De Mistura reports some progress at pan-Syrian talks but says no breakthroughWorld July 15, 2:40
Russia registers US special services penetrating into seized diplomatic compoundsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 14, 20:59
SUKHUM, July 16. /TASS/. Another suspect in the attack on Russian tourists in Abkhazia and the murder of one of them has turned himself in to the police, a spokesman for the Abkhazian interior ministry told TASS on Sunday.
The first suspect was detained on July 12, a day after the attack.
"The second suspect who has been searched by the police since July 12, was forced to turn himself in to law enforcers. On July 12, a resident of Abkhazia’s Gudauta region who is suspected in committing the crime against tourists was detained," the spokesman said.
On July 11, two masked men attacked a group of holidaymakers from Moscow, four adults and four children. In an attempt to fend off the criminals, a father was stabbed and later died. Prosecutor’s office of Abkhazia’s Gudauta region is in charge of the investigation. Russia’s Investigative Committee has also opened a criminal case.