Second suspect in murder of Russian tourist in Abkhazia surrenders to authorities

SUKHUM, July 16. /TASS/. Another suspect in the attack on Russian tourists in Abkhazia and the murder of one of them has turned himself in to the police, a spokesman for the Abkhazian interior ministry told TASS on Sunday.

The first suspect was detained on July 12, a day after the attack.

"The second suspect who has been searched by the police since July 12, was forced to turn himself in to law enforcers. On July 12, a resident of Abkhazia’s Gudauta region who is suspected in committing the crime against tourists was detained," the spokesman said.

On July 11, two masked men attacked a group of holidaymakers from Moscow, four adults and four children. In an attempt to fend off the criminals, a father was stabbed and later died. Prosecutor’s office of Abkhazia’s Gudauta region is in charge of the investigation. Russia’s Investigative Committee has also opened a criminal case.