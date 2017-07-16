Ukrainian military fires 240 munitions on Donetsk Republic districts over 24 hours

DONETSK, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has fired about 240 shells and mortar projectiles on the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic over the past twenty-four hours, wounding one militiaman, spokesman for the DPR command Eduard Basurin said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired five 152mm and 24 122mm artillery shells, 75 120mm and 70 82mm mortar projectiles, and also made 16 shots from tank weapons on 15 populated areas and adjacent districts," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

In the Mariupol direction, the Ukrainian army shelled six populated areas and adjacent districts. The pro-Kiev forces fired 23 122 mm artillery shells and 25 120 mm and 82 mm mortar projectiles as they shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Basurin said.

"One militiaman was wounded as he was performing his duty for the republic’s defense," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian military has violated the ceasefire 57 times over the past twenty-four hours, the DPR command reported on Sunday.

The Ukrainian army units have used artillery and tank weapons, mortars of various calibers, the armament of infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, grenade launchers and small arms. Three residential buildings and a gas pipeline have been damaged, the DPR command said.

On June 21, members of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine agreed on another ceasefire along the line of engagement in the Donbass region, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" for the period of crop harvesting. It came into effect on June 24. At the Contact Group’s meeting on July 5, the sides confirmed the ceasefire, noting that the number of shellings after its introduction has dropped.