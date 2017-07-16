Russia expects problems with Georgian Airways flights to be solved within week

SEVASTOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Transport Ministry expects the problems with Georgian Airways restricted flights to Russia to be resolved next week, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told TASS on Sunday.

"It [the situation with Georgian Airways] will be resolved positively. I hope that during the next week all the issues with our Georgian colleagues will be resolved and they will be implementing those commitments that are stipulated today in the agreement on air communication and we, on our part, will also take necessary measures," the transport minister said.

Georgian Airways, which has been making regular Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi flights since 2014, announced on Saturday it would have to cut the number of flights to the Russian capital.

The airline said in a statement published in Tbilisi that "the Russian aviation authorities unexpectedly notified Georgian Airways of abolishing four Tbilisi-Moscow flights."

Russia’s Transport Ministry said this was a mirror-like measure as the Georgian aviation authorities had not allowed Urals Airlines since May to perform four flights from the airport in Zhukovsky outside Moscow to Tbilisi under the summer schedule.