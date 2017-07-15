Suspects in attack on Russian tourists in Abkhazia identified - security service

SUKHUM, July 15. /TASS/. Suspects in the attack on Russian tourists in Abkhazia have been identified, Abkhazia’s Security Council Secretary Mohamed Kilba told TASS on Saturday.

"The persons who attacked Russian tourists and killed one of them in the Gudauta region on July 11 have been identified. One man has been detained, whereas operative activities aimed at locating the other’s whereabouts and further detention are underway. Suspects cannot not be named for the sake of the investigation," Kilba said, noting that their names would be made public after the evidence was collected.

"I am convinced that the crime will be solved in a span of few days. It is a matter of honor for each law enforcement officer," he emphasized.

On July 11, two masked men attacked a group of holidaymakers from Moscow, four adults and four children. In an attempt to fend off the criminals, a father was stabbed and later died. Prosecutor’s office of Abkhazia’s Gudauta region is in charge of the investigation. Russia’s Investigative Committee has also opened a criminal case.