Four Syrian settlements join ceasefire over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Four settlements in northwestern Syria’s Idlib Governorate have joined ceasefire over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its bulletin on Saturday.
"Within last 24 hours, four ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of Baraghita, al-Wasita, Rajal, and Tal al-Agar in the Idlib Governorate. Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which have signed reconciliation agreements has reached 2,015," the bulletin said.
The number of armed formations, which have claimed to observe the ceasefire, is 153. Some 65 armed formations of the Syrian opposition have joined the ceasefire since the truce entered into force on December 30, 2016.
Talks on joining the ceasefire continue with field commanders of the armed opposition in the Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, Homs, and al-Quneitra Governorates.
Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered nine cases in the Damascus and Latakia Governorates. The Turkish party has registered eight cases of ceasefire violations in the Damascus and Daraa Governorates.