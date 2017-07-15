Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US tries to impose on UN harsh sanctions resolution, North Korea says

World
July 15, 10:00 UTC+3 PYONGYANG

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman warned that Pyongyang would take "tit-for-tat measures if the Security Council approves a new resolution on sanctions"

Share
1 pages in this article

PYONGYANG, July 15. /TASS/. Pyongyang is not going to "tolerate the reckless sanctions blackmail of the United States and other hostile forces," North Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement published by the Rodong Sinmun official newspaper on Saturday.

The diplomat noted that "the US tries to impose on the UN Security Council an unprecedentedly harsh resolution on sanctions fabricated by Washington in response to the DPRK’s July 4 test of the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile.

More news on
TENSIONS ON THE KOREAN PENINSULA
© REUTERS/Gene Blevins

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea — US mission to UN

Russia, China urge world community to support their joint initiative on Korean Peninsula

Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile tests

"It would be a fatal mistake to think that as a nuclear power the DPRK, which possesses an ICBM, will tolerate the reckless sanctions blackmail of the US and other hostile forces," according to the report.

The diplomat warned that Pyongyang would take "tit-for-tat measures if the Security Council approves a new resolution on sanctions" in response to North Korea’s missile program. He called on the US administration to "show discretion, taking into account the strategic position of the DPRK which has entered an unprecedentedly high level."

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said last week that Washington would draft a United Nations Security Council resolution to propose new sanctions on North Korea. According to her, the global community could cut off major sources of hard currency to Pyongyang, increase air and maritime restrictions, and impose sanctions on senior officials linked to the missile and nuclear program. The United Kingdom and France also spoke out in favor of new sanctions.

Moscow warned against introducing new restrictions. Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on July 5 that sanctions were not the answer as they led to an impasse in an effort aimed at resolving the crisis through political means.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat points to flood of CIA agents employed at US Embassy in Moscow
2
Talks on de-escalation zones positively affect opposition’s mood in Geneva — Russian envoy
3
Chechnya’s leader says Washington conducting anti-Russian policies
4
Russia registers US special services penetrating into seized diplomatic compounds
5
Kasparov’s return to chess ‘not a sensation’, chess legend Karpov says
6
Kremlin: No border regime introduced between Russia, Belarus
7
Russian aircraft designer reveals details of MIG-35 demonstration flight
TOP STORIES
Реклама