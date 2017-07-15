Kiev forces shell Lugansk republic’s territory nine times over past 24 hours

LUGANSK, July 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire nine times over the past 24 hours shelling the militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, the LuganskInformCenter said on Saturday citing the republic’s defense authorities.

"The shellings targeted the areas of villages Slavyanoserbsk, Kalinovo and Frunze, Rayevka, Zholtoye and Prishib," the news agency reported.

The fire was opened from 120mm and 82mm mortars, infantry combat vehicles, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and automatic grenade launchers.

On June 21, members of the Contact Group on the settlement in eastern Ukraine agreed on another ceasefire along the line of engagement in the Donbass region, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" for the period of crop harvesting. It came into effect on June 24. However, ceasefire violations persist.