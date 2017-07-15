Russian military delivers 1.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Homs

HOMS/Syria/, July 15. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria have handed over more than 400 food packages to the citizens of the Um Jamah village in western Syria’s Homs governorate.

"Recently, the citizens of Umm Haratayn, where the Um Jamah village is of crucial importance, signed a ceasefire agreement. We have delivered here 1.5 tonnes of food for those who are in dire need - first of all the widows of servicemen who died when defending Syria, and poor families," officer of the center Andrey Durandin said.

The ceasefire deal was signed by the elders of seven settlements in Umm Haratayn, he noted.

A representative of the local administration, Mukhamad Hammit, expressed gratitude to the Russian military for their assistance. "Um Jamah is home to more than 250 families where our countrymen died or were seriously wounded in the fighting when defending Syria from terrorists. They are desperate for Russia’s assistance," he said.

According to him, gunmen of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization had attacked the village nine times but the Syrian army and local self-defense militias successfully repelled these assaults. The settlement is located just 30 kilometers from the frontline, he said.