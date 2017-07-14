Nunnery in western Ukraine set ablaze, leaving 20 injured

KIEV, Jully 14. /TASS/. Unidentified attackers threw Molotov cocktails at a nunnery in Ukraine’s Lvov region, the incident has left 20 people injured, Igor Zinkevich, a spokesman for the Main Department of Ukraine’s National Police, said on Friday.

"Some unidentified individuals threw bottles with the Molotov cocktail on the premises of the Holy Prophet Elijah Nunnery of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in the village of Bryukhovichi (Lvov region - TASS) where 30 people live," he wrote on Facebook.

The facade and two windows on the first and second floors were damaged by the fire, Zinkevich added.

According to the Lvov Regional Administration’s Civil Protection Department, "20 people who were in the monastery sought medical assistance with the symptoms of mild poisoning with combustion products."

Law enforcers are currently investigating all circumstances of the incident. The issue of opening a criminal case is being looked into.