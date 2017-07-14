Embassy verifying reports on detained Russians in Turkey

Russian jets scrambled six times over past week to intercept foreign aircraft - ministryMilitary & Defense July 14, 2:28
ANKARA, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in Ankara is verifying data that two Russian citizens have been detained in Turkey, Acting Spokesman for the diplomatic mission Alexander Leshukov told TASS.
"We confirm that the relatives of Russian citizens missing on Turkey’s territory have turned to us. According to unconfirmed data, Svetlana Ukhanova and her partner Evgeny Kochaari were detained in the Hatay (province) when trying to go to Syria," the diplomat said. "Minor children are with them," he added.
"We have asked competent authorities to locate the Russian citizens and deport them to Russia, and not to a third country," Leshukov stressed.
The diplomat noted that Ukhanova and Kochaari "had earlier tried to illegally enter Syria’s territory.".