China warns against meddling in its domestic affairs by using death of Liu Xiaobo

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. China has called on other countries not to interfere in its domestic affairs using the death of human rights activist Liu Xiaobo as a pretext, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.
"We call on the parties to respect China’s law sovereignty," the spokesperson said, commenting on "improper statements of some foreign officials on Liu Xiaobo who died of a disease."
"China is a country with the rule of law. The case of Liu Xiaobo refers to China’s domestic affairs and foreign countries should not make improper statements (on this issue)," he said.
The diplomat recalled that Liu Xiaobo had been sentenced for violating China’s law and when he was diagnosed with terminal liver chancer the Chinese organizations and medical facilities "made every effort to provide him with treatment for humanitarian reasons and in line with the law."
Liu Xiaobo, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on July 13 at the age of 61 after suffering from multiple organ failure. In December 2009, he was sentenced by a Beijing court to 11 years in prison for "inciting subversion of state power.".