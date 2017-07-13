Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

LPR reports seven episodes of shelling by Ukrainian troops in past day

World
July 13, 8:13 UTC+3 LUGANSK

According to the spokesman, Ukrainian troops conducted fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons of armored vehicles, grenade launchers and firearms

Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has reported seven episodes of shelling of its positions by Ukrainian troops in the past day.

"Areas around the settlement of Kalinovo, the villages of Sokolniki, Zhelobok and Kalinovka, and the area around the Prince Igor statue near Stanitsa Luganskaya came under shelling," LuganskINformCenter quoted a spokesman for the LPR defense ministry as saying on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, Ukrainian troops conducted fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons of armored vehicles, grenade launchers and firearms.

On June 21, the Trilateral Contacts Group on settling the Ukrainian crisis made yet another attempt to impose a ceasefire along the contact line. The so-called harvest ceasefire officially came into effect at midnight on June 24. At a Contact Group meeting on July 5, the parties confirmed their commitment to the ceasefire and noted that the number of shellings had decreased.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Siemens declines to confirm possible delivery of two more turbines to Crimea
2
Russian diplomat calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history
3
Caspian Sea Fleet warships conduct firing exercises at sea
4
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
5
Ukraine’s ex-PM anticipates ‘regime change’ in Kiev and return of ousted politicians
6
Seven Uzbek citizens die in fire in Russia’s Leningrad region
7
Russia sets its sights on reconstructing 18 Arctic airports
TOP STORIES
Реклама