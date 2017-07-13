LPR reports seven episodes of shelling by Ukrainian troops in past day

LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has reported seven episodes of shelling of its positions by Ukrainian troops in the past day.

"Areas around the settlement of Kalinovo, the villages of Sokolniki, Zhelobok and Kalinovka, and the area around the Prince Igor statue near Stanitsa Luganskaya came under shelling," LuganskINformCenter quoted a spokesman for the LPR defense ministry as saying on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, Ukrainian troops conducted fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons of armored vehicles, grenade launchers and firearms.

On June 21, the Trilateral Contacts Group on settling the Ukrainian crisis made yet another attempt to impose a ceasefire along the contact line. The so-called harvest ceasefire officially came into effect at midnight on June 24. At a Contact Group meeting on July 5, the parties confirmed their commitment to the ceasefire and noted that the number of shellings had decreased.