LPR reports seven episodes of shelling by Ukrainian troops in past day

GLONASS proposed as early warning tsumani detection systemScience & Space July 13, 11:20
Siemens declines to confirm possible delivery of two more turbines to CrimeaBusiness & Economy July 13, 11:01
Caspian Sea Fleet warships conduct firing exercises at seaMilitary & Defense July 13, 10:07
Relics of St. Nicholas delivered to St. PetersburgSociety & Culture July 13, 9:38
Russian diplomat calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify historyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 13, 5:39
Russia’s Sergei Gonchar appointed NHL Pittsburgh Penguins’ Assistant CoachSport July 12, 20:54
Poll shows Russians view situation in Ukraine as anarchySociety & Culture July 12, 18:43
Baltic Fleet helicopters destroy notional enemy’s submarine with bombs in naval drillsMilitary & Defense July 12, 18:29
Egypt, Turkmenistan not ready to join oil production cut deal — OPEC Secretary GeneralBusiness & Economy July 12, 18:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LUGANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has reported seven episodes of shelling of its positions by Ukrainian troops in the past day.
"Areas around the settlement of Kalinovo, the villages of Sokolniki, Zhelobok and Kalinovka, and the area around the Prince Igor statue near Stanitsa Luganskaya came under shelling," LuganskINformCenter quoted a spokesman for the LPR defense ministry as saying on Thursday.
According to the spokesman, Ukrainian troops conducted fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars, weapons of armored vehicles, grenade launchers and firearms.
On June 21, the Trilateral Contacts Group on settling the Ukrainian crisis made yet another attempt to impose a ceasefire along the contact line. The so-called harvest ceasefire officially came into effect at midnight on June 24. At a Contact Group meeting on July 5, the parties confirmed their commitment to the ceasefire and noted that the number of shellings had decreased.