Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s ex-PM anticipates change of regime in Ukraine and return of ousted politicians

World
July 13, 3:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The situation is rolling to an early end of the Pyotr Poroshenko regime. Changes are around the corner," former Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Another change of regime in Ukraine is imminent and many ousted politicians will be able to return home, Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"The situation is rolling to an early end of the Pyotr Poroshenko regime. Changes are around the corner," he said, adding that as soon as the regime is changed many politicians who had to flee Ukraine would be able to return.

"Naturally, I want to return. I have certain plans to return in any case," he noted.

The former prime minister stressed he cares little about his possible posts but what is of great concern for him is constitutional order in Ukraine. "I don’t think about any posts but I want constitutional order to be reestablished in Ukraine so that I can return not fearing political persecution I and my friends and colleagues are facing today. So far, I cannot do it legally," Azarov noted.

Nikolai Azarov

Nikolai Azarov was Ukraine Prime Minister from March 11, 2010 till January 28, 2014. He left the country after the ‘maidan’ [the term ‘maidan’ was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots] developments in February 2014. On February 4, 2015, he presented in Moscow his book Ukraine At The Crossroads where he wrote about his vision of the causes of the confrontation that resulted in a state coup in Ukraine.

Since August 2015, he has been heading the Ukraine Salvation Committee.

In December 2016, he appeared at Moscow Dorogomilovsky district court, which considered a suit filed by former lawmaker of the Verkhovna Rada Vladimir Oleinik who demanded the 2014 developments in Ukraine be recognized as a state coup. According to Azarov, the 2014 maidan events were geared to realize the anti-Russia project in Ukraine, to exterminate political forces that stood for Ukraine’s neutrality and its economic and trade cooperation with Russia. In his words, it was obvious already on January 22, 2014 that it was an attempt to seize power.

After the Moscow court ruled to recognize the 2014 events in Ukraine as a state coup, Azarov vowed that his Ukraine Salvation Committee "would take further steps" and would go to international courts.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, Azarov is facing criminal charges of misappropriation of funds as he had been allegedly overpaid retirement allowances in a period from 2008 to 2014. In August 2015, criminal charges were brought against Azarov, Oleinik and Igor Markov for calls to seize power in the country.

State coup in Ukraine

On November 21, 2013, a week ahead of the anticipated signing of an association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union at an Eastern Partnership summit in Vilnius, the then Ukrainian government announced "suspension of the process of preparations" for the signing of that agreement.

It provoked mass riots in central Kiev that ultimately resulted in a three-month standoff, commonly knowns as ‘maidan,’ on Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti. Protesters seized a number of administrative buildings and set up the so-called armed ‘self-defense’ forces which plunged into open confrontation with law enforcers. On February 20, 2014, as many as 53 people were killed by unidentified snipers in Institutskaya Street in central Kiev. The Azarov government resigned, the then president, Viktor Yanukovich, fled the country and opposition factions in the Verkhovna Rada took power. On February 22, 2014, the Verkhovna Rada passed a resolution on the president’s self-removal from power and appointed early presidential elections in May 2014, which were won by Pyotr Poroshenko.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomats calls to quash NATO’s attempts to falsify history
2
Baltic Fleet helicopters destroy notional enemy’s submarine with bombs in naval drills
3
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
4
WWII-era weapons and military vehicles found in Moscow industrial zone
5
Lavrov shocked at US media claims against Trump’s son over talks with Russian lawyer
6
Troops from 29 countries to participate in Army-2017 Games
7
Russia's Mir payment cards to give Visa and MasterCard a run for their money
TOP STORIES
Реклама