Russia offers assistance to Bangladesh to probe Yak-130 combat trainer crash

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian specialists are ready to fly shortly to Bangladesh to help probe the crash of a Yak-130 combat training plane of the Bangladeshi Air Force, spokeswoman for Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Maria Vorobyova said on Wednesday.

The Dhaka Tribune earlier reported, citing a spokesman for the Bangladeshi Armed Forces that a combat trainer of the country’s Air Force crashed during a training flight near the town of Chittagong. Both pilots were unharmed.

As the paper reported, the Russian-made Yak-130 two-seat aircraft had crashed. The plane was transferred to the Bangladeshi Air Force as part of a contract signed in 2013 on the delivery of 16 aircraft.

"Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation has been informed about the crash of the Russian-made Yak-130 plane in Bangladesh. According to available information, both pilots ejected. A commission is being promptly set up to investigate the causes of the crash. Russian specialists are ready to fly to the country shortly," the spokeswoman said.