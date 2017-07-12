Russian, Turkish military observers report ceasefire violations in Syria

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian military observers have reported one ceasefire violation in Syria’s de-escalation zones, while Turkey recorded another ten, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

"The Russian party of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on violations of the ceasefire has registered one case of firing in the Latakia province over the past 24 hours," the bulletin said.

The Turkish observers have reported ten ceasefire violations in the Idlib, Damascus, al-Suweida and Deraa provinces, it said. The bulk of sporadic firing occurred in the areas controlled by the al-Nusra Front and the Islamic State (both terror organizations that are outlawed in Russia).

The Russian military also carried out several humanitarian efforts in the city of Aleppo and in Jiblaya in the Homs province. A total of 1,558 people received humanitarian assistance, and 311 citizens were provided with medical treatment.

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria at the talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana in May. Under a memorandum, these four zones include the Idlib Province and some areas in the neighboring provinces (of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, and also Eastern Ghouta, and the provinces in southern Syria - Deraa and Al-Quneitra. In those areas, outlawing combat operations, along with the establishment of a no-fly zone for military aircraft, were set as of May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months and can be extended automatically.