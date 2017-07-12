Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Turkish military observers report ceasefire violations in Syria

World
July 12, 10:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The bulk of sporadic firing occurred in the areas controlled by the al-Nusra Front and the Islamic State

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian military observers have reported one ceasefire violation in Syria’s de-escalation zones, while Turkey recorded another ten, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the opposing sides in Syria said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

"The Russian party of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on violations of the ceasefire has registered one case of firing in the Latakia province over the past 24 hours," the bulletin said.

Read also

Russian military police may be deployed in Syria’s buffer zones

The Turkish observers have reported ten ceasefire violations in the Idlib, Damascus, al-Suweida and Deraa provinces, it said. The bulk of sporadic firing occurred in the areas controlled by the al-Nusra Front and the Islamic State (both terror organizations that are outlawed in Russia).

The Russian military also carried out several humanitarian efforts in the city of Aleppo and in Jiblaya in the Homs province. A total of 1,558 people received humanitarian assistance, and 311 citizens were provided with medical treatment.

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria at the talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana in May. Under a memorandum, these four zones include the Idlib Province and some areas in the neighboring provinces (of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama), an area north of Homs, and also Eastern Ghouta, and the provinces in southern Syria - Deraa and Al-Quneitra. In those areas, outlawing combat operations, along with the establishment of a no-fly zone for military aircraft, were set as of May 6. The memorandum was concluded for six months and can be extended automatically.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea warns military standoff will lead to US self-destruction
2
Russia's Kaspersky Lab denies accusations of engaging in cyber espionage
3
Serbian PM assures Russia that US media misinterpreted her words on choosing EU
4
Russia, Egypt to sign agreement on industrial zone formation in autumn
5
Withdrawal from nuclear deal will bring no good to Iran, says Russian diplomat
6
First two days of Innoprom-2017 exhibition yield 55 inked agreements
7
Russia to produce aluminum wheels on 3D printers
TOP STORIES
Реклама