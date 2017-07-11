President of Moldova says cooperation with EU should not harm relations with Russia

CHISINAU, July 11. /TASS/. Development of Moldova’s relations with the European Union should not harm cooperation with Russia, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday at a meeting with the Johannes Hahn·, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, in Chisinau.

"I stressed that relations with the European Union should comply with Moldova’s interests. We don’t want to be friends with anyone against others. These relations should not harm our relations with Russia. Moldova should have good relations both with the West and the East," Dodon wrote on his Facebook account.

He thanked Brussels for its financial support but drew attention to a number of violations. "This assistance should be meant to improve the life of our citizens but not pursue geopolitical goals," the Moldovan leader stressed. He noted that in the autumn he plans to initiate large-scale hearing, including in the parliament, on issues of financial and technical assistance offered to Moldova in the recent years. "People must know where and how the money was spent," he underscored.