Earthquake with 5.2 magnitude reported in Japan

TOKYO, July 11. /TASS/. An earthquake with a 5.2 magnitude was reported in Japan on Tuesday. According to the country’s National Meteorological Service, the earthquake epicenter was located in Kagoshima Prefecture, at a depth of 10 km.

No injuries or destructions were reported. The meteorological service declared a threat of tsunami, but the warning was lifted a few minutes earlier. At the same time, locals were warned of possible landslides caused by earthquake shocks.

The earthquake could be felt in five prefectures, including Kagoshima and Nagasaki Prefectures. The earthquake warning system, launched after the powerful earthquake of March 11, 2011, reported the oncoming earthquake beforehand.

At present, Kyushu Electronic Power is checking the state of nuclear facilities in the country’s south.