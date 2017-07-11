Earthquake with 5.2 magnitude reported in Japan

At least 14 people injured in Moscow shopping mall blazeWorld July 10, 19:39
Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizensWorld July 10, 19:34
Expert says Ukraine is very 'far away' from NATO at the momentWorld July 10, 18:45
Lavrov names key topics for Geneva talks on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 18:35
Bolshoi risks damaging its reputation after rescheduling Nureyev ballet — directorSociety & Culture July 10, 18:04
Black Sea Fleet frigate joins Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task forceMilitary & Defense July 10, 17:40
Hop on Moscow's retro buses and take a ride back in timeSociety & Culture July 10, 16:24
Russia wants PACE to change its work regulationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 16:23
Kremlin has no information on Russian lawyer who met with Trump's sonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 10, 15:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TOKYO, July 11. /TASS/. An earthquake with a 5.2 magnitude was reported in Japan on Tuesday. According to the country’s National Meteorological Service, the earthquake epicenter was located in Kagoshima Prefecture, at a depth of 10 km.
No injuries or destructions were reported. The meteorological service declared a threat of tsunami, but the warning was lifted a few minutes earlier. At the same time, locals were warned of possible landslides caused by earthquake shocks.
The earthquake could be felt in five prefectures, including Kagoshima and Nagasaki Prefectures. The earthquake warning system, launched after the powerful earthquake of March 11, 2011, reported the oncoming earthquake beforehand.
At present, Kyushu Electronic Power is checking the state of nuclear facilities in the country’s south.