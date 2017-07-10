Ukraine’s National Security Council orders extension of sanctions against Russian citizens

Ukraine announces plans to toughen border control for Russian citizensWorld July 10, 19:34
KIEV, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council has issued an instruction to appropriate state agencies to draft proposals for an expansion of the list of sanctions against individual Russian citizens and corporations, the council secretary Alexander Turchinov said.
"The Council issued several protocol instructions," Turchinov said.
"The first instruction was issued to the cabinet of ministers, the SBU security service and the National Bank. It concerns proposals on an expansion of the sanctions blacklist.".