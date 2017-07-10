Seventh round of intra-Syrian talks kicks off in Geneva

GENEVA, July 10. /TASS/. The seventh round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva have stared with the meeting between United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and the Syrian governmental delegation headed by Bashar Jaafari. The meeting is taking place at the Palace of Nations, the United Nations’ Geneva headquarters.

The agenda of the new round of the Geneva talks includes the four "baskets" put forward by de Mistura (forming a government, drawing up a constitution, conducting elections and fighting terrorism). At the previous round of talks held on May 16-19, the parties managed to agree on setting up an expert consultations mechanism concerning constitutional and legal issues.

"We are going to work very hard. Let’s talk later in the afternoon," de Mistura told TASS upon arriving in the UN headquarters.

The UN envoy is scheduled to address a press conference at 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT).