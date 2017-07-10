Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Olympic champions visit Hmeymim airbase

World
July 10, 8:32 UTC+3 HMEYMIM

Winners of the 2004 Summer Olympics have visited Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
Tatiana Lebedeva

Tatiana Lebedeva

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

HMEYMIM /Syria/, July 10. /TASS/. Winners of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens - track and field athletes Tatiana Lebedeva and Elena Slesarenko, fencer Anna Sivkova and wrestler Alexei Mishin - have visited Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria.

Gallery
15 photo
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Inside Russian airbase in Syria

The athletes acquainted the Russian military with peculiar features of their training programs, while Mishin demonstrated some wrestling techniques.

"I showed the exercises that we do at the training camps. I will be glad if they help the military servicemen in their everyday lives," Mishin told reporters.

In addition to that, the Olympic champions and the military competed in specialized relay races.

At the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Sivkova became the best epee fencer, Lebedeva won gold in long jump and Slesarenko - in high jump. Russian Greco-Roman wrestler Alexei Mishin became the winner in the weight class up to 84 kg.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Olympic champions visit Hmeymim airbase
2
Cathedral in Russian island town of Sviyazhsk added to UNESCO World Heritage List
3
Merkel, Macron agree that situation in Ukraine is unacceptable — Kremlin spokesman
4
Putin satisfied with conversation with Melania Trump at G20 banquet — Kremlin spokesman
5
Sergey Aksyonov: In manual control mode
6
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
7
Putin comments on risks for global economy
TOP STORIES
Реклама