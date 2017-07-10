Russian Olympic champions visit Hmeymim airbase

HMEYMIM /Syria/, July 10. /TASS/. Winners of the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens - track and field athletes Tatiana Lebedeva and Elena Slesarenko, fencer Anna Sivkova and wrestler Alexei Mishin - have visited Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria.

The athletes acquainted the Russian military with peculiar features of their training programs, while Mishin demonstrated some wrestling techniques.

"I showed the exercises that we do at the training camps. I will be glad if they help the military servicemen in their everyday lives," Mishin told reporters.

In addition to that, the Olympic champions and the military competed in specialized relay races.

At the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Sivkova became the best epee fencer, Lebedeva won gold in long jump and Slesarenko - in high jump. Russian Greco-Roman wrestler Alexei Mishin became the winner in the weight class up to 84 kg.