Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Expert confident Putin-Trump meeting did not remove barriers to improving relations

World
July 10, 6:20 UTC+3 WASHINGON

"For Trump, the summit with Putin was a chance to advance at least two of his repeated campaign and post-election promises," the expert noted

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGON, July 10. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Hamburg was useful for both sides did not remove obstacles to normalizing relations between the two countries, prominent US expert on Russia, Director of the Kennan Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., Matthew Rojansky wrote in his article in the National Interest magazine.

"For Trump, the summit with Putin was a chance to advance at least two of his repeated campaign and post-election promises," the expert noted. "Trump promised to improve the relationship with Russia, and has cited the importance of U.S.-Russian cooperation to stemming the spiraling crisis in Syria, and to the global fight against terrorism more broadly." As for Putin, the meeting gave him an opportunity to "put the final nail in the coffin of the previous US administration’s policy of [Russia’s] isolation," he stressed.

He noted, however, that "a swift improvement in the largely dysfunctional U.S.-Russia relationship should not be anticipated," particularly because of the upcoming elections in Russia and the ongoing anti-Russian probes in the US.

"Even if new dialogues are launched on hacking, Syria and Ukraine, the Kremlin is in no position to make concessions, and the White House is under such pressure and scrutiny from Congress that it is also unlikely to give an inch," Rojansky emphasized.

Therefore, in his view, "the best-case scenario may be that increased dialogue helps to manage and prevent unintended military escalation between Russia and the United States and its allies in Syria or the Baltic region." "Beyond that, the path to what the Kremlin has called 'normalization' with Washington is still obstructed by deeply conflicting interests, domestic politics and widespread mutual distrust," the expert added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Olympic champions visit Hmeymim airbase
2
Cathedral in Russian island town of Sviyazhsk added to UNESCO World Heritage List
3
Merkel, Macron agree that situation in Ukraine is unacceptable — Kremlin spokesman
4
Putin satisfied with conversation with Melania Trump at G20 banquet — Kremlin spokesman
5
Sergey Aksyonov: In manual control mode
6
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
7
Putin comments on risks for global economy
TOP STORIES
Реклама