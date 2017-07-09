Syrian opposition’s Moscow platform insists on parallel work on de Mistura’s four baskets

Putin says use of advanced technologies is powerful resource for country’s developmentBusiness & Economy July 09, 19:50
GENEVA, July 9. /TASS/. The Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition insists on parallel work of the groups on all the four baskets proposed by United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the platform’s leader, Qadri Jamal, told TASS on Sunday.
"At the forthcoming round of inter-Syrian talks (starting on July 10 - TASS) we will discuss the results of technical meetings in Geneva between the Moscow, Riyadh and Cairo platforms of the Syrian opposition," he said. "As the Moscow platform, we will insist that the four subgroups that will deal with the four baskets (on constitution, elections, administration and anti-terrorism efforts - TASS) start concurrently and work in parallel."
He said it may help form a single opposition delegation for direct talks with the Syrian government.
According to Qadri Jamal, the Syrian opposition’s technical talks ahead of another round of peace negotiations in Geneva due to start on July 10 were quite positive.
"Representatives of the three opposition platforms - Riyadh, Cairo and Moscow - have held technical talks in Geneva in the past five days," he said. "Certain positive results have been reached.".
The new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva officially begin on July 10. All participants are expected to arrive in Switzerland by Monday.