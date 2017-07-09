Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian opposition’s Moscow platform insists on parallel work on de Mistura’s four baskets

World
July 09, 20:15 UTC+3 GENEVA

Qadri Jamal said it may help form a single opposition delegation for direct talks with the Syrian government

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, July 9. /TASS/. The Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition insists on parallel work of the groups on all the four baskets proposed by United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, the platform’s leader, Qadri Jamal, told TASS on Sunday.

"At the forthcoming round of inter-Syrian talks (starting on July 10 - TASS) we will discuss the results of technical meetings in Geneva between the Moscow, Riyadh and Cairo platforms of the Syrian opposition," he said. "As the Moscow platform, we will insist that the four subgroups that will deal with the four baskets (on constitution, elections, administration and anti-terrorism efforts - TASS) start concurrently and work in parallel."

He said it may help form a single opposition delegation for direct talks with the Syrian government.

According to Qadri Jamal, the Syrian opposition’s technical talks ahead of another round of peace negotiations in Geneva due to start on July 10 were quite positive.

"Representatives of the three opposition platforms - Riyadh, Cairo and Moscow - have held technical talks in Geneva in the past five days," he said. "Certain positive results have been reached.".

The new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva officially begin on July 10. All participants are expected to arrive in Switzerland by Monday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin satisfied with his first personal meeting with Trump - Kremlin spokesman
2
Putin says use of advanced technologies is powerful resource for country’s development
3
Trump says it’s time for constructive work with Russia
4
UK, US, France not to sign nuclear weapons ban treaty
5
Gorbachev compares Putin-Trump meeting to his meeting with Reagan
6
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
7
Russia’s cutting-edge multipurpose helicopters to be showcased at MAKS-2017 air show
TOP STORIES
Реклама