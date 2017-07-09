Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump says it’s time for constructive work with Russia

World
July 09, 16:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The July 7 meeting between the US and Russian presidents yielded an agreement on ensuring the ceasefire in Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© © EPA/OLIVIER DOULIERY / POOL

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stressed it is time to move forward in constructive cooperation with Russia.

He wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday the ceasefire in Syria had been among the topics of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg. "We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!," Trump wrote.

The July 7 meeting between the US and Russian presidents yielded an agreement on ensuring the ceasefire in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Trump says it’s time for constructive work with Russia
2
Admiral Essen frigate to join Russian Mediterranean grouping - source
3
Russian economy has definitely moved out of recession — Putin
4
Media manager Anton Nosik dies
5
Putin offered condolences over Ilya Glazunov’s death
6
President Putin to visit Yekaterinburg to participate in Innoprom-2017 Exhibition
7
Ka-52K shipborne helicopter to be tested in 2019
TOP STORIES
Реклама