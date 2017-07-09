Trump says it’s time for constructive work with Russia

Trump says it’s time for constructive work with RussiaWorld July 09, 16:42
MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stressed it is time to move forward in constructive cooperation with Russia.
He wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday the ceasefire in Syria had been among the topics of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg. "We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!," Trump wrote.
The July 7 meeting between the US and Russian presidents yielded an agreement on ensuring the ceasefire in Syria.