US to lift anti-Russian sanctions when Ukrainian, Syrian problems are resolved - Trump

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. Movement towards lifting of the anti-Russian sanctions will begin once the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria are resolved, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.
According to the US leader, he did not discuss the topic of the anti-Russian sanctions ay his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place on Friday, on the sidelines of the Grout of Twenty summit in Germany’s Hamburg.
"Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved!," he wrote.