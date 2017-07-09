Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Normandy Four telephone conversation due in July - Ukraine's president

July 09, 15:10 UTC+3

The telephone conversation, the president continued, may be followed by a summit

© Nikolaj Lazarenko/Press Service of the President of Ukraine/TASS

KIEV, July 9. /TASS/. The Normandy Four leaders (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) are expected to have a telephone conversation within the current month, Ukraine's President Pyotr Poroshenko said after a meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday.

"Most likely, in July would be a Normandy Four telephone conversation at the level of leaders," Poroshenko said.

The telephone conversation, the president continued, may be followed by a summit.

"As yet, unclear where," he said. "We are for having it this summer."

"Ukraine is not for having it postponed," he added.

