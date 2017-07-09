Normandy Four telephone conversation due in July - Ukraine's president

Trump says it’s time for constructive work with RussiaWorld July 09, 16:42
Normandy Four telephone conversation due in July - Ukraine's presidentWorld July 09, 15:10
Media manager Anton Nosik diesSociety & Culture July 09, 14:14
Putin offered condolences over Ilya Glazunov’s deathSociety & Culture July 09, 13:50
Artist Ilya Glazunov dies at the age of 87 - spouseSociety & Culture July 09, 11:25
Putin, Trump meeting gives start to work on major problems together - White HouseWorld July 09, 8:49
Gorbachev compares Putin-Trump meeting to his meeting with ReaganRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 09, 0:47
Putin notes practical significance of issues discussed at G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 09, 0:26
Putin believes there is a chance to restore relations with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 08, 17:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KIEV, July 9. /TASS/. The Normandy Four leaders (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) are expected to have a telephone conversation within the current month, Ukraine's President Pyotr Poroshenko said after a meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday.
"Most likely, in July would be a Normandy Four telephone conversation at the level of leaders," Poroshenko said.
The telephone conversation, the president continued, may be followed by a summit.
"As yet, unclear where," he said. "We are for having it this summer."
"Ukraine is not for having it postponed," he added.