Normandy Four telephone conversation due in July - Ukraine's president

KIEV, July 9. /TASS/. The Normandy Four leaders (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) are expected to have a telephone conversation within the current month, Ukraine's President Pyotr Poroshenko said after a meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday.

"Most likely, in July would be a Normandy Four telephone conversation at the level of leaders," Poroshenko said.

The telephone conversation, the president continued, may be followed by a summit.

"As yet, unclear where," he said. "We are for having it this summer."

"Ukraine is not for having it postponed," he added.