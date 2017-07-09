Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Meeting of Russian, US leaders affords some hope, but no certainty - former US ambassador

World
July 09, 8:46 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

The diplomat said, based on the state of bilateral affairs before the summit, "any meeting short of an absolute train wreck are a step up."

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. The meeting between presidents of Russia and the U.S., Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Hamburg affords some hope, but no certainty, the U.S. former Ambassador to Russia and some other countries, former Ambassador to the UN Thjomas Pickering told TASS while commenting on the meeting’s results.

Meeting’s results

The diplomat said, based on the state of bilateral affairs before the summit, "any meeting short of an absolute train wreck are a step up." The top-level contacts were on the background of the agreement between Russia and the U.S. on the de-escalation zone in Syria’s south (from July 9), but stressed "the Syria piece is shaky - all past efforts at a ceasefire have failed after shorter or longer time periods." "Both sides have followed up with statements that this is the beginning of a change," he said, adding it is a "good sign."

Generally speaking, the diplomat continued, the "meeting falls in the middle between great success and full failure - probably better than expected by many and a measure that should afford some hope, but no certainty."

Atmosphere in Washington

The meeting in Hamburg is not likely to change a lot the atmosphere in the U.S. capital, he said. "Washington is deeply dug in an anti-Russia mood," he said, adding that referred equally both to the "public and Congress."

"The focus on the election interference issue is intense and strident and will not disappear soon, particularly since the Mueller (Robert Mueller, former Director, FBI - runs investigation into Russia’s alleged interference with the U.S. elections in 2016 - TASS) work will be looked at as the next and most serious conclusion from the US side about that issue," he said.

"Over time, if Hamburg leads to further capacity to work together [at the UN headquarters] in New York and elsewhere on such issues as Syria, DPRK, ISIS (Islamic State terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia - TASS), and others, the election issue may be subsumed into the background," the diplomat said.

"Short of those steps, no real change in Washington for the next months," he forecasted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Gorbachev compares Putin-Trump meeting to his meeting with Reagan
2
Putin believes there is a chance to restore relations with US
3
Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia
4
Developer shows first image of Russia's new Sarmat ballistic missile
5
Putin holds brief meetings with Merkel, Macron after G20 summit
6
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. Andrew
7
Press review: Kiev's visa policy plan for Russia and Moscow's global export initiative
TOP STORIES
Реклама