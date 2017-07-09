Meeting with Putin was best at G20 for Trump - expert

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump was the best for the US President at the G20 summit, President and founder of the leading global political risk research and consulting firm Eurasia Group Ian Bremmer told TASS on Sunday.

Prospects for bilateral relations remain worrisome in the light of investigations regarding the Russia’s role in past US elections continued in Washington, the expert said. "In near term, it's a "win" for Putin, in that his meeting with Trump was by far the best the American President had at the G20," Bremmer said. "For two countries that are active antagonists, that's saying something," he added.

"Trump personally wants to do a "reset" with Putin" despite the opinion of American allies, the media, and the Congress," the expert said. Nevertheless, "ultimately he's going to be severely constrained not only by that opinion, but [by] the reality of the investigations coming down the pike," Bremmer said.

All these activities underway are capable "to ultimately make US-Russia relations much worse," he added.