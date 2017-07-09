First contact of Putin, Trump was fine - expert

Gorbachev compares Putin-Trump meeting to his meeting with ReaganRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 09, 0:47
Putin notes practical significance of issues discussed at G20 summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 09, 0:26
Putin believes there is a chance to restore relations with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 08, 17:20
Russia mourns over prominent writer Daniil GraninSociety & Culture July 08, 15:51
Bolshoi reschedules first night of Serebrennikov’s Nureyev balletSociety & Culture July 08, 14:53
Putin notes improvement of economic ties with France when meeting MacronBusiness & Economy July 08, 14:14
Minister about Russia-US working group: defeating cybercrime possible by joint effort onlyBusiness & Economy July 08, 13:54
Putin notes serious headway on Syrian settlement, particularly thanks to TurkeyRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 08, 12:57
Leaders of Russia, Germany, France confirm stalling of Minsk-2Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 08, 12:35
WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg became the excellent first meeting, senior fellow in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution Michael O'Hanlon told TASS on Sunday.
"I think it was a fine first meeting," the US expert said. "But now comes the hard part! Solving Syria, securing cyber [space], and resolving Ukraine will all be very tough [issues]," O’Hanlon added.
Putin and Trump held their first personal meeting within the G20 summit framework on Friday. Talks lasted for two hours and fifteen minutes instead of scheduled half an hour.