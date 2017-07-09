First contact of Putin, Trump was fine - expert

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg became the excellent first meeting, senior fellow in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution Michael O'Hanlon told TASS on Sunday.

"I think it was a fine first meeting," the US expert said. "But now comes the hard part! Solving Syria, securing cyber [space], and resolving Ukraine will all be very tough [issues]," O’Hanlon added.

Putin and Trump held their first personal meeting within the G20 summit framework on Friday. Talks lasted for two hours and fifteen minutes instead of scheduled half an hour.