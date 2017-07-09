US encouraged by de-escalation progress in Syria reached with Russia

WASHINGTON, July 9. /TASS/. The US Administration believes an agreement on establishment of a de-escalation zone in Southwest Syria is an important step towards settlement of the conflict in this Arab nation, national security advisor to the US President Herbert McMaster said in a statement released on Saturday.

"The United States remains committed to defeating ISIS, helping to end the conflict in Syria, reducing suffering, and enabling people to return to their homes," the official said. "This agreement is an important step toward these common goals," McMaster added.

The US is encouraged by progress achieved with Russia and Jordan in establishment of a de-escalation zone in Southwest Syria, McMaster said.

"Such zones are a priority for the United States, and we’re encouraged by the progress made to reach this agreement," he said. The agreement is scheduled to take effect at noon Damask local time, the official added.

"After achieving this hopeful step with the governments of Russia and Jordan, President Trump discussed the agreement with many world leaders at the G20 Summit, including President [of Turkey Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, Prime Minister [of the United Kingdom Theresa] May, and Chancellor [of Germany Angela] Merkel," McMaster said.

Experts of three countries completed coordination of a memorandum on establishment of the de-escalation zone in Southwest Syria, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.