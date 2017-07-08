G20 Leaders’ Declaration notes differences with US on climate deal

HAMBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Differences between the United States and other G20 nations are mentioned in the G20 Leaders’ Declaration adopted on Saturday after the summit of the Group of Twenty in the German city of Hamburg.

"We take note of the decision of the United States of America to withdraw from the Paris Agreement," the document says. "The United States of America announced it will immediately cease the implementation of its current nationally-determined contribution and affirms its strong commitment to an approach that lowers emissions while supporting economic growth and improving energy security needs."

Nevertheless, the leaders of other 18 developed and developing countries alongside the EU pledged their adherence to the agreement that was adopted in 2015 and is due to come into force in 2020.

"The Leaders of the other G20 members state that the Paris Agreement is irreversible," it adds. "We reiterate the importance of fulfilling the UNFCCC commitment by developed countries in providing means of implementation including financial resources to assist developing countries with respect to both mitigation and adaptation actions in line with Paris outcomes and note the OECD’s report "Investing in Climate, Investing in Growth".

"We reaffirm our strong commitment to the Paris Agreement, moving swiftly towards its full implementation in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances and, to this end, we agree to the G20 Hamburg Climate and Energy Action Plan for Growth as set out in the Annex," it reads.

"We remain collectively committed to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions through, among others, increased innovation on sustainable and clean energies and energy efficiency, and work towards low greenhouse-gas emission energy systems," the G20 leaders sum it up in the declaration.

Paris climate deal

The Paris agreement on climate change was adopted on December 12, 2015, following the results of a conference in the French capital. A total of 195 participants in the forum agreed on preventing average temperatures on Earth from rising by more than 2 degrees Celsius by 2100 compared to the pre-industrial epoch.

At a summit at the UN headquarters on April 22, 2016, 175 states, including Russia, Germany, India, China and the United States signed the climate change deal.

Under the agreement, the United States undertook to cut emissions by 26-28% by 2025 over 2005 levels. On June 1, US President Donald Trump announced about the US decision to quit the agreement.